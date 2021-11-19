Quarry Dynamics Announces Creation of New U.S. Subsidiary and Acquisition of 40,500 Sq. Ft. Mining Facility

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2021 --Quarry Dynamics Inc. ("QD", "Quarry" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based cryptocurrency mining operations company, is pleased to announce the incorporation of a 100% owned U.S. subsidiary, QDI (USA) Inc. ("QDI", or the "Subsidiary"). QDI has recently secured a 40,500 sq. ft. bitcoin mining facility in west-central Georgia,USA capable of providing up to 20 MW of power and host approximately 5,000 ASIC miners.



Quarry leadership has been working on several additional opportunities to increase its cryptocurrency production capabilities, including ongoing negotiations for additional Canadian-based facilities.



About Quarry Dynamics Inc

Quarry Dynamics Inc. is a Canadian-based cryptocurrency mining company, focusing on supporting the cryptocurrency mining sector through rapidly expanding industrial scale renewable energy mining facilities and services. Quarry is passionate about the future of Bitcoin and Blockchain technology and strives to be a driver for the design and development of enhancements in its future.



For more information on Quarry Dynamics visit: www.quarrydynamics.com.



