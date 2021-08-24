Quarry Dynamics Inc. Announces Mining Hardware Acquisition

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2021 --Quarry Dynamics Inc. ("QD", "Quarry" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based crypto mining operations company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of computing power hardware providing a 1,000 total hash rate (TH/s) using the latest generation application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners.



The Quarry executive team believes this acquisition will support the Company's goal of positioning QD for future expansion and revenue generation potential, with an estimated contribution of $ 123,019 USD per month in self-mining revenue. (Source: https://www.cryptocompare.com/ Mining metrics are calculated based on a Bitcoin (BTC) – USD exchange rate of 1 BTC = $ 49,857.99 updated at 2021-08-23 11:15 EDT)



Quarry leadership is confident this acquirement will provide QD with the computing power and security that best aligns with targeted goals for energy consumption, mining efficiency, and return on investment (ROI).



The QD team has been keenly focused on achieving first-year operational milestones and are currently entering into additional negotiations relating to location and operations. These negotiations are intended to secure the required capacity to meet 2021 growth milestones and strategically align Quarry Dynamics to successfully meet 2022 revenue, as well as operationalexpectations.



About Quarry Dynamics Inc.

Quarry Dynamics Inc. is a Canadian-based cryptocurrency mining company, focusing on supporting the Bitcoin mining sector through rapidly expanding industrial scale renewable energy mining facilities and services. We are consistently focused on increasing efficiencies and research. Quarry is passionate about the future of Bitcoin and Blockchain technology and strives to be a driver for adoption and enhancements in its future.



For more information on Quarry Dynamics visit: www.quarrydynamics.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



