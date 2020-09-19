Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2020 --Motorcycle policy owners ask experts questions about COVID-19 and how it affects their motorcycle insurance coverage. Questions include inquiries about who can drive bikes during isolation, using motorcycles for non-essential travel, and insurance holds.



The Coronavirus pandemic has caused mass uncertainty amongst the nations. Finding a new normal, individuals with motorcycles are asking questions about how to maneuver social distancing regulations to still get the most out of their motorcycle or scooter. The following are taunting questions that motorcycle owners are asking professionals about motorcycle insurance and the Coronavirus pandemic.



- Can someone who's not on my policy drive my motorcycle in the event of my quarantine?



Motorcycle owners who rely on their bikes as their primary form of transportation may wonder if other individuals not listed on their policy can drive their motorcycle in the event of quarantine. Unfortunately, the answer is no. However, motorcycle insurance policyholders can add individuals to their motorcycle insurance policy in some cases, but there is a process that needs to be followed to ensure legality.



- Can I use my motorcycle for non-essential travel during the pandemic?



While motorbike owners can still go out on bikes to get medical supplies and food, it's not recommended that drivers use motorbikes for leisurely trips or non-essential travel.



- Do I need to put my motorcycle on an insurance hold during the pandemic?



Policyholders don't need to put their motorcycles on an insurance hold during the pandemic. With the uncertainty of when life will be back to normal, drivers may need bikes sooner than they think.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency serves drivers in Toledo, Waterville, OH, Bryan, OH, Perrysburg, Swanton, OH, Sylvania, OH, and the surrounding areas with affordable insurance coverage that meets and exceeds state requirements. Working with specific budgets and needs, motorcycle drivers can relax knowing that the skilled team of agents at Beck Insurance Agency has their back in the event of an accident or incident on or off the road. With over 70 years of experience and reputation for friendly and quality insurance solutions, smart motorcycle owners turn to Beck Insurance Agency. Visit www.beckinsurance.com or call 877-446-2325 today to learn more about Beck's motorcycle insurance coverage.