Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2025 --Many individuals and organizations think that getting printed custom tape is a headache and isn't worth the cost. They haven't worked with Phoenix Tape & Supply, which has spent the last 40 years innovating and helping clients develop their own custom tape that has helped them garner new clients and grow their business. Ordering custom printed tape doesn't have to be difficult or stressful, there are a few steps to go through. Once clients have done their custom tape plans with them once, it becomes incredibly easy to reorder the same design again and again. And once clients see how easy it is to work with them, they start finding new reasons to develop new designs that they use for a variety of different marketing promotions. Read on for the quick guide to printed custom tape and then contact them to learn more and to order a custom printed tape.



Every custom printed tape project starts with the same first question: which kind of tape is needed? Each application can be different, such as PVC printed tape for one purpose and paper tape for another purpose. Getting this chosen will be the basis for the other decisions and what options clients have for their custom printing. With a tape style chosen, then they can choose a few other options such as width, length, and the color of the tape itself.



The second question is also easy to answer: what do they want to print on their custom tape? Once the aspects of their tape are nailed down, then they need to decide on not only what they are printing but if they want more than 1 color of ink on the tape. Most organizations choose a single color to keep things easy, while a few will do a second color for contrast. A few of the tapes can take a third color if clients have that need. Then select the ink color(s) and then submit the artwork.



The third question is also easy: How many rolls are needed? Another aspect that sets Phoenix Tape apart from the others in the industry is that their minimum order can be as small as a single case of tape rolls. That's right, clients don't need to have a large commitment for custom printed tape, but they're confident that once clients see the end result and use it on packages, they will want to order more and even develop additional designs to use. The ease of ordering plus the low introductory order amount means clients have pretty much nothing to lose.



Printed custom tape provides clients with a pop to the packages that is hard to describe. When people first see it, they are surprised that an organization would pay attention to those details, but it gives them confidence when opening the package. Contact them today at Phoenix Tape & Supply to start an order of custom printed tape and start enjoying an easy and fast way to customize packages that customers and non-customers alike will take notice of.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.