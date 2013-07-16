Barnsley, South Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2013 --Flying Homes Ltd, a leading quick house sale company operating in the UK residential property market, today announced that house sellers should not accept low offers of 70% or less from property buyers.





Sell House Fast - is it possible to get a fair deal from Quick House Sale companies?

Flying Homes Gets On Average 94% Of Market Value For Clients Selling Their Homes Fast. Compare This to Other Quick Sale Companies That Pay Only 70%, Don't Accept Less!