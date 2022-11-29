QuickFit Windscreens Have Expanded Their Coverage Area

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2022 --QuickFit Windscreens are now covering all areas within the M25 as well as the whole of London. We are now extending are fleet of mobile windscreen technicians to cover more areas, due to increased demand for our services.



This means in addition to covering North, West, South, East and Central London, we will now be able to provide engineers in parts of Hertfordshire, Essex, Kent, Surrey, and Berkshire, within the M25 area. Please visit our website for a full list of areas, or simply get in touch with our friendly customer support team.



Windscreens are now a hub of various safety sensors in late model vehicles, which makes the process of windscreen repair and replacement more complex. This means a static calibration will often be required, increasing the time to fit a new windshield.



About QuickFit Windscreens

Our company was established in 1995, and since then we have become one of the leading windscreen repair and replacement companies in London. Our company head office is in Southeast London.



QuickFit Windscreens pride us on the speed and efficiency of our service. Customers can use our easy-to-use website to send us an online enquiry or simply call us. From here, we can give a firm quotation immediately, with a time slot to carry out a mobile windscreen replacement or repair.



We have a team of expertly trained technicians, who have undergone full training on all the various makes and models of cars and vans. This allows us to get your car or van back on the road quickly and efficiently in the shortest possible time, and at some of the most reasonable prices in London and the surrounding areas.



Insurance Approved

QuickFit Windscreens are also insurance approved for windscreen replacement work, with many of the top insurance companies. This allows us to deal with the paperwork on your behalf, directly with the insurance company, if you have coverage.



Please get in touch with the team at Quickfit Windscreens on 0800 62 26 246 or you can simply visit our website and send us an online enquiry.