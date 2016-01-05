Quickpay Funding, LLC and CapForge Bookkeeping Pros Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Small Businesses

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2016 --Quickpay Funding, LLC http://quickpayfunding.com and CapForge, Inc. http://capforge.com announced today a Partnership Agreement to cross-market services to small businesses throughout the country. This relationship further expands Quickpay Funding's value proposition for small business owners in Transportation, Distribution, Produce, Services, Marine, Energy, Cross Border Trade, and other industries. Quickpay Funding clients will benefit greatly by having access to CapForge professional bookkeeping services and QuickBooks expertise nationwide. Quickpay Funding will offer CapForge bookkeeping services to their clientele at a special rate, saving them time and money on an important and time consuming task for all small business owners – bookkeeping, reconciling entries, and balancing their books. By working together, CapForge gains access to Quickpay Funding marketing resources, marketing campaigns, and fast-growing clientele.



Quickpay Funding is very proud to formalize this strategic partnership with CapForge, Matt Remuzzi, and his professional support team. "We have been working closely with CapForge for some time and realized the awesome help and support that they provide to small business owners nationwide." says Quickpay Funding President and CEO Juan G. Estrada. "Year end is the perfect time to offer these services to our clients. We understand the need for our clients to have their books in order, reconcile financial entries, and prepare for tax time. As CapForge grows their presence, our focus on many fast growing segments can help support that growth. We see excellent benefits for our clients and mutual synergies by working with CapForge. They are a perfect business partner and support our value proposition. We believe in offering industry leading products and services to our clients and CapForge is certainly an industry leader in their business. There are many ways that we see us working together and partnering up to bundle financial solutions and professional bookkeeping support to small businesses throughout the country."



About CapForge, Inc.

CapForge, Inc. is a well-established professional bookkeeping services company in business since 2000. CapForge is based in San Diego and serves clients in many industries throughout the country. Matt Remuzzi, President & CEO, has a BA and MBA, various bookkeeping certifications, and has been a Quickbooks Pro Advisor for years. CapForge has a team of professionals ready to help any small company with their bookkeeping and financial entries. Matt wrote an eBook on Quickbooks that is published through Amazon.com "QuickBooks Bookkeeping: The 10 Most Common Mistakes Everyone Makes and How to Fix Them") http://capforge.com. CapForge is launching a valuable and informative podcast series on January 4th, 2016 called "Entrepreneur Talk, covering success stories, lessons, and tips for business owners and startups." See their website at http://capforge.com for more information.



About QUICKPAY FUNDING, LLC

Quickpay Funding, LLC was founded to provide small- and medium-sized businesses with the funds they need to grow and succeed. The company's driving mission is to offer specialized factoring products, best-in-class customer service, and timely credit decisions. More information can be found on their website http://quickpayfunding.com.