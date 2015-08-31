San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2015 --Quickpay Funding, LLC and Three Point Capital, LLC announced today a new partnership to offer factoring and trade finance services for companies with specialized funding needs. The operating company, Quickpay Funding, is based in San Diego—a strategic location for transportation, international commerce, marine, and more. This relationship expands Quickpay Funding's customer base to include a range of companies, from start-ups to $5-million enterprises.



Though Quickpay Funding is a new name in factoring, its management team has extensive experience in the industry. "We are very excited to partner with Three Point Capital in this venture," said Quickpay President and CEO Juan G. Estrada. "Partnering up with TPC will enable us to grow at a faster pace and offer specialized factoring services to small- and medium-sized businesses in transportation, energy, marine, utilities, fresh produce, and cross-border industries. Our team is 100 percent bilingual in English & Spanish and our management team has over 150 years of combined hands-on experience in factoring, trade finance, and credit services."



Three Point Capital (TPC) is a well-established specialty lender across several industries, with expertise in tax credit financing, merchant banking, and advisory services. Their customized corporate lending packages provide senior and mezzanine loans to companies seeking capital for growth, operations, or acquisitions. TPC has worked on more than 100 film and television projects and maintains representative offices in New York, Manhattan Beach, and Baton Rouge.



About Quickpay Funding, LLC

Quickpay Funding, LLC was founded to provide small- and medium-sized businesses with the funds they need for success. The company's driving mission is to offer best-in-class customer service and timely credit decisions.



For more information about Quickpay Funding, visit the new website at www.quickpayfunding.com



