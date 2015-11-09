Quickpay Funding, LLC Announces Strategic Partnership Agreement with IdleAir

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2015 --Quickpay Funding, LLC and IdleAir, a division of Convoy Solutions LLC announced today a Strategic Partnership Agreement to cross-market services to businesses in the Transportation industry. This relationship expands Quickpay Funding's value proposition for owner-operators and fleet carriers. Quickpay Funding's clients will benefit greatly by having access to IdleAir's specialized services at Truck Service Centers nationwide. Quickpay Funding will offer IdleAir's products and services to their clients at a discounted rate, saving them time and money. By working together, IdleAir gains access to Quickpay Funding's Spanish marketing resources, campaigns, and clientele.



"Quickpay Funding is very proud to formalize this strategic partnership with IdleAir and its management team. We recognize IdleAir as a leading cost-saving solution that supports trucking companies nationwide," says Quickpay Funding President and CEO Juan G. Estrada. "As IdleAir's footprint continues to grow nationally, our focus on the Hispanic industry can help support that growth. We see excellent benefits for our clients and mutual synergies by working with IdleAir. They are a perfect strategic partner to our core business and support our value proposition. We believe in offering industry leading products and services to our clients and IdleAir is certainly an industry leader in their business. There are many ways that we see us working together and partnering up to bundle transportation solutions."



IdleAir is a division of Convoy Solutions LLC with Corporate offices in Knoxville, TN. It is the largest provider of Truck Stop Electrification (TSE) services at major travel centers including Pilot Flying J, Love's, Sapp Brothers, and select TravelCenters of America and Petro franchisee locations. IdleAir currently operates in more than 35 travel centers in 17 states plus dedicated fleet installations. IdleAir enables truck drivers to eliminate engine idling or running APUs while enjoying air conditioning, heating, 120V electricity, high-speed Internet, and DirecTV. At less than half of the cost of idling, IdleAir helps truck drivers sleep better and save money while reducing emissions. IdleAir is environmentally friendly and supports American energy independence by using domestic energy sources. See their website www.idleair.com for more information.



About QUICKPAY FUNDING, LLC

Quickpay Funding, LLC was founded to provide small- and medium-sized businesses with the funds they need for success. The company's driving mission is to offer specialized factoring products, best-in-class customer service, and timely credit decisions. More information can be found on their website http://www.quickpayfunding.com.



