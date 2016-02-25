QuikFish Goggles Debut to a Wave of Great Reviews

Sylmar, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2016 --QuikFish, a new swimwear brand spearheaded by swimmers and triathletes, announced today that its flagship goggles have earned rave reviews since their debut on amazon.com. Customers, both recreational swimmers and athletes, have praised the goggles for their increased visibility, comfort and superior design.



"I bought QuikFish swimming goggles and cannot be happier," said Olga, a new customer who gave the goggles a five-star review on amazon.com. "I used them during two swimming sessions already. From the moment I put them on until the end of the session, I did not adjust them even once. They did not leak and did not fog. I swam an additional 15 minutes with no need to stop and clean them from the water."



QuikFish goggles are rigorously tested with performance in mind. They boast superior materials and construction that ensures no leaking or fogging. The goggles use a soft frame and are fully adjustable to provide a secure fit for adult men and women and youth swimmers. The goggles also offer UV protection for added performance and safety.



"I have used many other goggles in the past but the quality of these goggles is superior and I just love it," said Sean, a recent customer who said the goggles deserved more than five stars. "The visibility is better and you can quickly adjust them. They are not bothersome for the eyes and you feel very comfortable wearing them."



Other QuikFish customers have positively reviewed the company's new goggles for their affordable price, innovative construction and bonus storage case. One customer remarked that while he's been wearing goggles for 10 years, QuikFish goggles are the "best yet."



About QuikFish Swimming Goggles

QuikFish swimming goggles are available exclusively at http://www.amazon.com/dp/B018MA2QHE.



Media contact:

Peter Lewis

info@quikfishgoggles.com

657-204-5259