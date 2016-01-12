QuikFish Swimming Goggles Launch on Amazon

Andover, Hampshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --There's nothing more frustrating than swimming goggles that leak, fog up or cause discomfort during a swim; however, swimmers and triathletes now have an ally in the newly launched QuikFish Swimming Goggles brand.



Not all swimming goggles are created equal and QuikFish Swimming Goggles tick all the boxes when it comes to fit, comfort and visibility. Manufactured from soft, highly durable material and featuring a flexible one-piece nose bridge and eye cup, swimmers are assured of a comfortable fit without having to tighten the straps excessively. This also means a reduction in line marks or 'goggle eye'!



QuikFish Goggles boast an anti-leak frame, guaranteeing no leakages while swimming. In addition, these goggles feature a wide-angle design and transparent moulding which provides excellent visibility all round - even in open-water swimming, so perfect for triathletes.



QuikFish swimming goggles were designed by a team of swimmers and triathletes. Company representative and founder, Peter Lewis, said: "As swimmers ourselves, we know what it means to have reliable, high quality goggles in order to get the most out of our swimming. QuikFish goggles are designed to help swimmers focus on the task at hand and not worry about the fit and comfort of their goggles."



QuikFish Swimming Goggles feature a side ratchet mechanism, which makes for easy and quick adjustments and a perfect fit. They accommodate most sizes and are ideal for men, women and youth swimmers. The product is available exclusively on Amazon.com.



For further details or to make a purchase, please visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B018MA2QHE or go to quikfishgoggles.com.



Media contact: Peter Lewis

Telephone: +44(0)7912 884906

Email: info@quikfishgoggles.com