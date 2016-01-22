QuikFish Swimming Goggles Make a Huge Splash

Sylmar, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2016 --Less than three weeks into the launch and QuikFish swimming goggles have registered over 100 positive customer reviews on Amazon.com. Customers are raving about the comfortable design, quality construction and the fact that they do not fog-up or leak!



QuikFish swim goggles are designed for maximum comfort, fit and great all round visibility. The goggles' anti-leak frame ensures a hassle-free and enjoyable swim. What's more they fit most sizes of men, women and youth swimmers. Avid swimmer from Buffalo, NY and QuikFish customer Craig Hindson, summed up the overall appeal of the goggles. In a recent review he said: "A triathlete friend of mine who has done many races recommended QuikFish and I am delighted with them! No grooves on my face, no leaks, no steaming up. They are a great set of quality goggles that perform way better than some of the leading brands I've tried in the past."



Currently climbing the best seller rankings at an electrifying pace, QuikFish is well on its way to becoming one of the most popular swimming goggles on Amazon. Founder of the company, Peter Lewis, himself a multiple Ironman finisher and keen swimmer said: "We didn't want to create just an ordinary pair of goggles; so, our dedicated team of swimmers and fitness enthusiasts came up with a design that addressed many of the niggling problems people experience with their swimming goggles. Our customers love them and we are delighted with the performance of the product."



Priced competitively and with a mission to put a smile on every swimmer's face, the QuikFish brand maybe the new kid on the block, but they're definitely here to stay and offers everything a swimmer needs in a high quality, affordable goggle.



