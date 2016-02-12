Quinn Mighty to Be Featured at Premier Hip Hop Event

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2016 --San Diego hip hop artist QUINN MIGHTY is booked to perform at The 8th Annual GET MONEY STOP HATIN' TOUR (GMSH) kicking off March 6, 2016 in Austin, Texas.



GMSH consists of seven concerts spread over three full days beginning March 6 at two separate venues. The official venues are The 512 Bar & The Bayou Lounge. All the events are centrally located downtown on 6th Street in the heart of Austin's thriving nightlife.



QUINN MIGHTY will be on stage performing hit tracks from his latest release, "The Mighty EP", as well as giving his fans an exclusive advance teaser of unreleased music from his upcoming Mix Tape now in the works. "Excited is all I can say! I see it as the logical progression from The Mighty EP", he remarked.



Known for keeping tight control over his music, QUINN MIGHTY writes the lyrics and musical arrangements, as well as produces nearly every track in-house. Asked why he doesn't have a label or an outside producer, he explained "The only way I can control the quality of my music and stay real to my art is by having a direct hand in every aspect of it."



Producing a new Mix Tape tentatively titled "Swishers and Coronas" is keeping Quinn Mighty busy in the studio. "I plan to release "Swishers and Coronas" sometime this Spring, so teasing my fans with an advance taste of it in Austin will be a lot of fun. Tours like GMSH allow fans to get up close and personal with the artists, and experience the end result of their work."



In addition to QUINN MIGHTY, the event will feature performances by four Billboard chart-topping artists: YOUNG BUCK, CORY GUNZ, SHANELL (AKA SNL) and Southern rap legend LIL' FLIP. Also on the bill are JESS J JONES and JAYALI. The event will be hosted by celebrity model KIM STAMP (@KIMSTAMP1).



The Austin GETMONEYSTOP HATIN' tour dates come on the heels of QUINN MIGHTY'S January breakout performance at New York City's Club Pyramid where he joined several other top hip hop artists on stage at RockTheMic. "NYC was dope! The crowds got me so energized and inspired, I immediately went back to the studio to work on the new Mix Tape project", he explained.



In addition to New York City, Quinn Mighty has also electrified fans at clubs in San Diego including Queen B's and Kava Lounge, and at large venues in Los Angeles such as The Scientology Center Arena.



