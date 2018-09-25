QYSEA FIFISH P3 Is an Unprecedented Underwater Drone for Professional Shooting

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --With its latest product FIFISH P3 underwater camera drone, QYSEA is going to exhibit the global business and community platform for image innovation and live shooting at Photokina Fair in Cologne, Germany, from September 26th to 29th in Hall 5.1 A-007. Photokina is the world's largest photographic show. It does credit to its role as the world's leading trade fair for imaging. QYSEA FIFISH P3, as the first ever all-in-one professional underwater drone, has a hit in the overseas market since its debut.



It is the first underwater drone that equipped with Ambarella Camera SoC with 1-inch CMOS sensor, which is almost 4 times the size of a regular underwater camera sensor. It uses larger pixels and has a maximum ISO of 12800, as well as increased contrast, capturing more details with high performance in darker environments. 162°FOV lens with AF shooting mode, which is an excellent feature that is unavailable even on professional underwater cameras. AF mode greatly reduces the shooting barriers for entry-level operators to capture better footage. In addition, 4000 lumens LED lights with 8 levels adjustable brightness can make up for the lack of light in the deep water and help with color rendition when shooting. The leading AI image algorithm eliminates the occurring impurities and reduces the hot pixel and contributes to a perfect resolution of photos and videos. Thus, all of them enable FIFISH P3 to capture the 4k HD footage and 20-megapixel pictures and contribute to the better underwater shooting experience.



To optimize undersea filming operation, FIFISH P3 is with self-owned AI movement algorithm, allowing fast and stable shooting in a severe underwater environment. To capture underwater scenery in a larger view, FIFISH P3 supports auto-navigation and can float up or down at any angles of pitch. Wireless multi-display and 1080P real-time streaming are supported. Fun underwater moments could be shared with others. With more than 2 years of research and development, QYSEA has established 199 test standards, which greatly ensures the reliability for the underwater performance of FIFISH P3. It also has set a new reliability standard for the industry. Even though in the harsh environment, users could have a stable shooting experience without worries. Until now, QYSEA has got lots of positive recognition from the oversea market. FIFISH P3 has been sold on the most professional platform of shooting equipment in USA like BH, Adorama with $3499 since this June. It has been the best seller in July on BH platform. Since its excellent shooting performance, FIFISH P3 has cooperated with many professional institutions like National Geographic, Discovery, Fox News Channel. It also has been the new choice for professional photographers, TV producers. About QYSEA Founded in 2016, QYSEA is dedicated to underwater drone development and production. As the world's leading enterprise in this industry, QYSEA owns multiple independent core technologies and algorithms of underwater drone. Over the years, the company has been successively honored with many awards including Future Maker from GIC and Ocean Awards from Beijing Ocean Week. Aiming at starting a new era in the underwater drone industry, QYSEA will constantly make efforts in product innovation.