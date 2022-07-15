R-19 Cloud Based Phone Systems Installs Advanced IT Phone in Brick and Lakewood, New Jersey

Manasquan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2022 --With an increased level of communication and globalization, the demand for IT phone services is increasing day by day. Advanced technologies have improved connections with people with the same app everywhere. The most common of these technologies is the mobile phone.



The IT phone is an extension of the latest trend in phone technology, enabling companies to communicate with their customers and employees. R-19 Cloud-Based Phone Systems is a leading provider of IT phone services in Brick and Lakewood, New Jersey.



The advanced IT phone in Brick and Lakewood, New Jersey, is equipped with the latest technology, allowing it to provide the best possible service to its customers. R-19 Cloud-Based Phone Systems takes pride in servicing its customers throughout the process.



Upon arrival at the customer site, the R-19 team will visit the customer and perform a site survey to determine the type of phone and installation service. The R-19 team will ensure correct installation, minimizing the chances of hiccups during the operation.



Customer satisfaction is their top priority. Not only do they ensure the installation of the phone system, but they also train the customer on how to use the phone system and web portal. The goal is to ensure that the customers are comfortable and confident with their new phone technology.



They will also offer support for issues if the system is not working correctly. Their customer service representatives are always available to answer any question of their customers. During an emergency, they are always available to help out the organization.



The solutions being cloud-based, most issues can be resolved quickly and remotely by the technicians, thanks to their Z-90 Quality of Service (QoS) router that allows them to monitor, identify, and resolve issues remotely quickly. If the problems are beyond the control of the remote operation, the R-19 team will be able to dispatch a technician to resolve the issue.



For more information on IT phones in Brick and Lakewood, New Jersey, visit https://www.r-19.com/.



Call (732) 528 0555 for more details.



About R-19 Cloud-Based Phone Systems

R-19 Cloud-Based Phone Systems is dedicated to servicing its Monmouth County, NJ, cloud-based phone system customers every step. To ensure customer satisfaction, they train customers to use the phones and web portal to feel comfortable and confident with their new technology.