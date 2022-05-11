R-19 Cloud Based Phone Systems Specializes in Business Phone in Brick and Lakewood, New Jersey

Manasquan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2022 --A company's success is dependent on some wise judgments. When a company grows, it indicates that something is critical to its success. As the company grows, the communication gets more dynamic. The personal phone network is insufficient to meet the demands of communication. It's time to upgrade the existing phone system to a powerful business phone system to make lives easier. As the business expands, more people will be required to sustain productivity. Improved calling and collaboration tools are also required to promote and speed communication.



To keep in touch with their stakeholders, businesses must connect to any internal office from anywhere. They also require features allowing them to transfer client calls internally or take several calls simultaneously. A business phone system is an ultimate solution for all of a company's communication needs.



Unlike a residential phone system, a business phone in Brick and Lakewood, New Jersey allows businesses to manage their calls far more efficiently. R-19 Cloud Based Phone Systems offers a business phone system using several lines and phones linked together in a network. The goal is to improve connection and reduce traffic congestion, among other things.



In addition to basic call management services, business phone systems now provide unified communications, which incorporate phone, video, and chat modes of communication. This allows a business to function from several locations while increasing customer service.



As a small Business Phone Systems company and a Hytec Telephone branch in Manasquan, New Jersey, R-19 has built an excellent reputation for providing high-quality products and services at competitive prices over the last 29 years.



Hytec Telephone, one of the divisions of R-19 has provided traditional PBX services to thousands of satisfied customers. R-19 Cloud Based Phone Systems provides the same quality and service to hosted virtual phone systems and SIP clients in Eatontown, Freehold, Manasquan, Middletown, Tinton Falls, Wall, NJ, and the surrounding areas.



About R-19 Cloud-Based Phone Systems

R-19 Cloud-Based Phone Systems is dedicated to servicing its Monmouth County, NJ, cloud-based phone system customers every step of the way. To ensure customer satisfaction, they train customers to use the phones and web portal to feel comfortable and confident with their new technology.