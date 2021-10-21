R-19 Cloud Based Phone Systems Specializes in Virtual PBX in Brick and Eatontown

Manasquan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2021 --A virtual PBX employs cloud-based software and VoIP to accomplish the same duties as a traditional PBX, which requires landlines and local hardware to connect to a dedicated phone network (Voice over Internet Protocol).



VoIP extensions are identified by IP addresses rather than phone lines and extension numbers. As a result, the company's local network, which is connected to the Internet, also serves as a phone network.



Forwarding, conferencing, customer greetings, voicemail, and other services that have become standard practice for corporate phone systems are available on both traditional and virtual PBX in Brick and Eatontown. Virtual PBXs, on the other hand, have specific unique characteristics and advantages.



There is no need for specialized hardware or infrastructure because a virtual PBX works on the same network as Internet access and data. A virtual PBX may be up and operating faster than a system that requires hardware installation because it is cloud-based.



A virtual PBX is especially well-suited to organizations anticipating expansion or needing access in a multitude of locations because of its quick, hardware-free setup. Furthermore, it will cost less in the long run than a traditional, locally housed PBX.



R-19 Cloud Based Phone System takes pride in troubleshooting, monitoring, and upgrading performance and software. With calls routed using IP addresses, call forwarding is easier to handle. To receive a redirected call, all one needs is a phone headset and an Internet connection.



Headquartered in Manasquan, New Jersey, R-19 is a small business phone systems business part of Hytec Telephone. Over the past 29 years, R-19 has earned a solid reputation for offering high-quality products and services at reasonable costs. For the last 29 years, Hytec Telephone has served thousands of clients as a conventional PBX supplier. Their hosted virtual phone systems and SIP customers get the same level of quality and service from R-19 Business Phone Systems.



About R-19 Cloud Based Phone Systems

R-19 Cloud Based Phone Systems is dedicated to servicing its Monmouth County NJ cloud-based phone system customers every step of the way. To ensure customer satisfaction, they spend time training customers on how to use the phones and web portal to feel comfortable and confident with their new technology.