R-19 Cloud Based Phone Systems Specializes in Virtual PBX in Lakewood and Middletown, New Jersey

Manasquan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2022 --The virtual PBX phone system was born out of the necessity for seamless and fluid communication between the company or organization and the outside world via the internet. Today, the modern virtual PBX in Lakewood and Middletown, New Jersey, allows companies to have more phones than real phone lines (PTSN) and allows users to make free calls to one another.



The finest PBX systems can handle voicemail, auto attendants, and recorded messages. This encompasses phone extensions for everyone in the company. It uses Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology to make calls over the internet.



It requires certain gateways and specific gear or software for users to activate it. The connection happens through the local network or 3G/4G on employees' smartphones.



The hosted PBX services include cool features hardly found in other telephone network configurations. It hardly requires any extra equipment or software installation to enjoy a maintenance-free, low-cost, feature-rich phone system.



R-19 Cloud Based Phone Systems is a leading small business phone system company that has been providing quality products and services to customers at competitive prices.



Just like their division Hytec Telephone, R-19 Cloud Based Phone systems has serviced thousands of satisfied customers over the past 29 years. Unlike other Hosted VoIP providers, R-19 Cloud Based Phone Systems does not leave it to the customers to set up the phones after sending them out.



Instead, they take pride in fixing issues that arise in the future. They are committed to servicing their customers every step of the way, offering full support for any problems that might crop up in the future.



The customer service professionals at R-19 are experienced, knowledgeable and insightful. They know precisely how they can help their clients. If issues do arise that cannot be fixed remotely, they will send a technician out to the site to figure out the problem and resolve it accordingly.



About R-19 Cloud-Based Phone Systems

R-19 Cloud-Based Phone Systems is dedicated to servicing its Monmouth County NJ cloud-based phone system customers every step of the way. To ensure customer satisfaction, they train customers to use the phones and web portal to feel comfortable and confident with their new technology.