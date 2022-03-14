R-19 Is the Ideal Source to Acquire a Cloud Based Phone System in Brick and Lakewood, New Jersey

Manasquan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2022 --R-19 is the most trusted source to contact while seeking solutions for a phone system in Brick and Lakewood, New Jersey. Many cloud-based phone systems providers based in New Jersey send out a box of phones and leave it up to the customer to set up the phones and train themselves. These companies offer minimal support for issues that arise in the future. That is not the case with R-19. It is quite a customer-centric company. They are dedicated to servicing each of their cloud-based phone system customers every step of the way. The techniques of R-19 come to the customers' site to set up the system and train their staff; this company even offers full support for any issues that might arise in the future.



R-19 is a division of Hytec Telephone and has developed an impressive reputation over the past 29 years for providing quality products and services to their customers at competitive prices. Being a traditional PBX provider, Hytec Telephone has serviced thousands of satisfied customers over the decades. R-19 Business Phone Systems strives to maintain the same level of quality and service. They are prevalent for offering pretty advanced business phones in Brick and Lakewood, New Jersey. These phone systems use state-of-the-art technologies and phone service providers, which ensures that the business of their clients is backed by the bust the industry has to over. Each of these installations comes equipped with the Z90 Quality of Service router of R-19 that focuses on voice traffic and ensures that each call is conducted smoothly. In the situation of a power outage or loss of internet, calls get automatically routed to a cell phone or group of cell phones.



Give R-19 a call at (732) 528 0555.



About R-19

R-19 is a Small Business Phone Systems company and a division of Hytec Telephone, based out of Manasquan, New Jersey.