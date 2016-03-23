R & C Global Enterprises, Inc. Launches Website Offering Quality Dog and Cat Supplies

Seneca, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --Claire Labounty is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website http://www.ComfyDogCozyCat.com. The website carries a broad assortment of dog and cat products including pet furniture, dog houses, pet beds, dog crates, cat towers, and pet feeders. Labounty was inspired to start her website by her love of animals. She knew how difficult it could be getting older and especially wanted to offer products that might make senior dogs and cats more comfortable in their homes. Her website offers customers with great choices of products to make their pets comfortable and safe.



There are many excellent dog and cat products featured within the merchandise of ComfyDogCozyCat.com. The website offers products including dog travel crates, elevated pet bowls, large dog feeders, cat climbing towers, outdoor dog houses, end table dog crates, and much more. Customers can also find a wide selection of wonderful dog and cat beds that they can use for young or senior animals to make it easy for them to get comfortable. In the future, Labounty is hoping to add more pet products including pet car seats and pet strollers.



Providing a wide selection of products that are offered at reasonable prices is very important to Labounty. Since she knows that all animals are unique, she takes time to select a variety of different products to offer on the website so that customers have a lot of different items that they can choose from. Pet owners can browse through ComfyDogCozyCat.com to find the items that best fit with the needs of their pets. If they need help choosing products or ordering them, they can always rely on the superb customer service to give them whatever help they might need.



In addition to the main website, Labounty is launching a blog located at http://www.DogAndCatSuppliesBlog.com.



The blog covers topics related to pet care. Labounty will be talking about the different pet products, the unique personalities of different pets, how to adjust a home and lifestyle to work best with a specific pet, and stories about some of her own pets. The goal of the blog is to share her knowledge about animals to help customers to take better care of their pets and solve behavior problems that may arise.



About ComfyDogCozyCat.com

ComfyDogCozyCat.com, a division of R & C Global Enterprises, Inc., is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Claire Labounty. Labounty is also associated with OurWeddingReception.com, a website offering quality wedding products.



Claire Labounty

http://www.ComfyDogCozyCat.com

864-247-9868



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com