R-Cover Is the World's Best Rain Cover for Backpacks

Taipei, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2016 --R-Cover, the innovative new rain cover for backpacks that promises to keeps user's personal belongings completely dry, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



An all new product from PassionKey, the R-Cover is the perfect solution to rainy days for urban dwellers. Whether for biking, traveling, going for an outing, or going to work, users no longer need to worry about the contents of their your bag, because R-Cover makes sure all valuables remain secure and dry.



"We noticed that backpack users often experience difficulties with non-waterproof backpacks, since important work-related information and expensive electronic products could be damaged by improper backpack protection," says CEO and co-founder Evan XU, "Given the wide variety of backpacks on the market, it can be hard to find a waterproof rain cover to protect all kinds of backpacks."



Unlike ordinary rain covers that only protects one type of backpack, R-Cover provides protection to backpacks ranging from 16L to 34L in size. The company tested 49 different backpacks for 3 different qualities; water-proof, easy storage and overall ease of use. Users only need to fasten the three Velcro pieces, pulls down the fabric, and cover your backpack. It only takes 30 seconds to store R-Cover or get the R-Cover ready for use. Moreover, the Velcro design helps R-Cover to secure any backpack ranging from 16L to 33L in size, helping users carry out any activity in the city problem-free. The R-Cover will be available in a variety of different colors and patterns.



The R-Cover Backpack Cover in now live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/r-cover-the-world-s-best-rain-cover-for-backpacks#/



About PassionKey

PassionKey is dedicated to manufacturing waterproof products. With a goal of providing better waterproof care for outdoor jobs, tasks and activities. R-Cover the backpack rain cover is our the company's first creation. As a startup team based in Taiwan, and the company's focus is to design waterproof wearable products. At the same time, they are also dedicated to integrating wearable products with different elements, in order to let everyone express their passion and goals. PassionKey believes that people should bravely pursue and express their passions, as passionate individuals are able to overcome any problems. Moreover, PassionKey hopes to provide opportunities for people to demonstrate their passion, and to support their efforts and persistence.



For more information on PassionKey please visit https://passionkeypro.wordpress.com/contect/