R & D Jobs in Pharma Help to Create a Better World Through EMP Scientific

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2020 --The race to find talent in the Life Sciences sector is faster and more pressurised than ever before. Organisations across the industry must evolve to keep up with the pace of change, innovation and disruption and that means building versatile teams with the skills to break new ground. For individuals in Life Sciences building a career can be challenging without the right guidance. Ever since it was established in 2012, EPM Scientific has been focused on delivering a more effective recruitment experience for the Life Sciences sector, using best-in-class consultant training and innovative recruitment technology to deliver a superior service.



R&D jobs in pharma exist all over America. From opportunities to work in Boston and Chicago to jobs in New York, Dallas and San Francisco, the industry is booming all over the country. "EMP Scientific helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at EMP Scientific. "We work to provide quality pharmaceutical R&D jobs in the USA and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



R&D is a crucial part of the process of taking any new product or device to market and businesses are investing heavily in teambuilding at this stage to help ensure positive outcomes further down the line. From scientist positions to jobs in analytics and process development there is unfulfilled need across the spectrum of R&D.



As part of the Phaidon International group, EPM Scientific is the preferred recruitment partner for a network of 70+ world-leading companies. The firm has worked to reimagine the process of recruitment into Life Sciences to ensure that it is suited to the fast moving nature of this innovative industry where disruption is constant and necessary. This includes ensuring that the EPM Scientific US team, as well as clients, are always on top of the latest news or developments that could have an impact on the hiring process.



Connecting talent and businesses across America, EPM Scientific has identified opportunities in Boston, Chicago, New York, Dallas and San Francisco with respect to a range of Life Sciences roles, including many in R&D. Permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions are combined to ensure that outcomes match the needs of employers as well as the career aspirations of the talented people who work in this exciting industry. Simplifying the process of recruitment for R&D jobs in pharma ensures that those within the industry can make the right connections and continue to lead from the front, to innovate and uncover game changing solutions. As a result the Life Sciences industry, and all those within it, can go on to create a better world for everyone.



To find out more information about R & D Jobs in Pharma, visit https://www.epmscientific.com/disciplines/r-and-d



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44 20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EMP Scientific: +1 646 759 4560.



Notes to Editors:



- For more information about EMP Scientific services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.com/



- EMP Scientific has grown alongside the Life Sciences sector and today is one of the leading specialist recruiters into this industry. From research and development through to pharmacovigilance, the team at EMP Scientific is focused on providing opportunities for innovative businesses and talented individuals to connect.