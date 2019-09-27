R Harris A/C & Heating Announces Spike in Business Due to Financing Offers

Magnolia, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2019 --R Harris A/C & Heating says financing offers and extended warranties are giving customers the opportunity to finance their new air conditioning or heating equipment purchases. "We are seeing an increase in product purchases because of the financing options we offer our customers", says Robert Harris, the company's founder and president.



Besides financing options, customers can also benefit from the special offers currently available until October 31, 2019. These special offers, available on their website, include $10 off a performance tune-up, $50 off a service call, $200 off a complete installation, $25 off a programmable/Wifi thermostat, $25 an air purifier, and $100 for a new customer referral.



R Harris A/C & Heating has seen an increase in incoming calls as well as traffic to their website. "Our goal was to increase customer awareness and I'd say it worked," says Harris.



About R Harris A/C & Heating

R Harris A/C & Heating is based in Texas and services Houston as its surrounding areas, including Cypress, Katy, Magnolia, Spring, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, and Tomball. With every service or product, they provide satisfaction guarantee or your money back. In addition, they have 24/7 emergency service available, and have earned the distinction of doing the job right the first time



Social Media:

