R Harris A/C & Heating Now Serving 8 Local Service Areas!

Magnolia, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2020 --R Harris A/C & Heating, based in Magnolia TX has expanded to include 8 service areas around the Houston, TX areas: Cypress, Houston, Katy, Magnolia, Spring, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, and Tomball. "Our 24/7 emergency service extends throughout Houston and its major surrounding areas, says Robert Harris, the company's founder and president.



About R Harris A/C & Heating

Founded in 1995 by Robert Harris, R Harris A/C & Heating specializes in the field of heating and air conditioning. Their specialists and licensed contractors and the experience and all of the tools necessary to repair your current units, install new units, and perform preventative maintenance to keep your system running at peak performance.



Harris recently teamed up with OXY Creative, a digital marketing agency, to boost SEO and website marketing strategies. "I have to say that 2019 was our biggest and most successful year yet", says Harris.



In addition to complete A/C and Heating services, R Harris A/C & Heating offers extended warranties for new or existing equipment for its residential and commercial customers. They also offer Service Agreements that provide a variety of benefits, including two performance tune-ups per year, energy-saving coil cleaning, 10% off repair and new unit purchases, and no trip/service call charges.



For more information about R Harris A/C & Heating, please visit their website at https://www.rharrisac.com/ or call 346-273-8416 to make an appointment for service.