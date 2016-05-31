R Wills Enterprises, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Fine Artwork

Blooimington, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Rosetta Wills is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.EatYourArtOutOnline.com. The website offers a wide variety of fine artwork with a particular focus on the art prints and canvas art featuring a wide variety of styles from abstract to realism and urban art. Wills was inspired by her granddaughter, who is working to be an artist and is exceptionally talented at creating impactful art. After learning about all of the people like her granddaughter who are so committed to art, Wills wanted to help others get the products that they would need to find inspiration and do their best work.



There are many excellent art products featured within the merchandise of EatYourArtOutOnline.com. The website carries items such as art prints, art posters, canvas art, framed wall art, photography, and art sets including classic reproductions, landscapes, florals, animal art, architecture, contemporary art, impressionism, botanical art, and more. In the future, Wills plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website and hopes to add arts and crafts and different supplies for creating art into the mix. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Wills regarding each and every transaction made on EatYourArtOutOnline.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of unique and stunning artwork in an easy-to-navigate layout where customers can look for art based on the subjects and art styles they are most interested in as well as which room they want to showcase the art in.



To complement the main website, Wills is also launching a blog located at http://www.EatYourArtOutBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to the impact that art can make in your home or office such as choosing a piece that will calm a space or one that will make it more sophisticated. Topics already covered include adding a dose of excitement with fine art prints and soothing the mind with abstract art paintings. Wills hopes to give useful ideas and tips on creating a powerful space with the right art.



