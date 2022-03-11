Racer Boxes Introduces Colour Carton Boxes in Vancouver for Eye-Catching Packaging

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2022 --As a wholesale box manufacturer in Vancouver, Racer Boxes has been helping customers in all kinds of industries fulfill their cardboard boxing needs for decades. Now Racer Boxes is proud to offer colourful folding colour carton boxes for all sorts of industries. For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/boxes/folding-carton-packaging/



Perfect for retailers—online and off, unboxing plays a pivotal part in the customer experience and marketing. These folding carton boxes can withstand the most severe packing and storage conditions. As a Canadian product, produced in Richmond, British Columbia, these folding carton boxes are crafted using precision machinery and can be enhanced with bold, beautiful colours and stunning graphics for an experience unique to an individual business.



All folding carton boxes are made of paperboard, a durable paper-based material, which can be easily cut and manipulated to create custom shapes. Folding carton boxes are ideal for many different purposes; however, their traditional use is for product and food packaging. Customers also have the option of choosing distinct paper stocks to further refine packaging:



Solid Bleach Sulphate – offers optimal printing quality and is often used for high-end packaging, including cosmetics, perfume, and candy boxes.



Solid Unbleached Sulphate – created with softwood pulp, this stock offers a robust hand-feel and is often used for packaging consumer electronics, beverages, dry foods, and powdered detergents.



Folding Box Board – an eco-friendly solution made using fewer trees, this value-priced stock can be used for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, as well as food and drink.



Coated Recyclable Board – coated with a thin layer of Kaolin Clay, which improves printing, this tearable paperboard perfectly holds tissues, napkins, laundry detergents, and foodstuffs—and it is FDA compliant.



The new folding carton boxes from Racer Boxes come in four distinct styles: Straight Line Boxes, Crash Bottom Boxes, 4-Corner Glued Boxes, and 6-Corner Glued Boxes. As a lightweight choice, they are ideal for product packaging and shipping. There are no-assembly options, and packaging can be branded with eye-catching logos, designs, and slogans that boost customer appeal.



