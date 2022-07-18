Rachel Bay Jones, Chita Rivera, Melissa Errico, Donna McKechnie and More Stars Perform in PTown

Rachel Bay Jones, Tony Award Winner for Dear Evan Hansen, Announced for Return to PTown Series Lineup - Chita Rivera, Melissa Errico, Miz Cracker, Faith Prince, Jason Graae, Roderick Ferguson, Donna McKechnie, Lillias White, Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway Are Stars Aligned in Mid-July Through Early August for Provincetown Art House & Town Hall - Alongside are New Virtuoso Series’ Rising Stars Alissa Leiser and Daniel Lelchuck