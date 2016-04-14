RacingJunk Links with Champion Oil 60th Anniversary

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --"Champion is excited about partnering with this influential online media group to recognize and validate our six decades in business", stated Karl Dedolph, Co-Chairperson of the 60th Anniversary Celebrations. " RacingJunk is an industry favorite because of its massive listings of race cars and racing car parts for sale."



Originally launched in 1999, RacingJunk.com is the largest online motorsports marketplace for those looking to buy, sell, trade, entertain or interact with people throughout the automotive and motorcycle racing and performance communities.



Over 2.8 million buyers and sellers visit RacingJunk.com every month, generating 70 million+ page views. In addition, their 800,000+ registered members represent the greatest cross section of racing enthusiasts and professionals on the Internet. RacingJunk.com is free to both buyers and sellers.



The RacingJunk.com network is unparalleled in the automotive and performance industry, with over 90 partnerships, including top sanctioning bodies, the country's largest racetracks, most popular series and shows. RacingJunk classifieds are also published across an extensive network of performance websites. For more information contact RacingJunk at 866-326-9227 or visit http://www.racingjunk.com



Champion Brands, LLC, originally Lowe Oil Co. founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956, is a globally recognized manufacturer in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion produces and blends more than 350 products including fuel, oil and engine additives, motor oils, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, racing, performance, industrial, commercial, agricultural and specialty markets.



Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri, just 75 miles southeast of Kansas City, is Champion's 450,000 square foot plant, which accommodates more than one million gallons of bulk storage with convenient rail, siding. For more information contact Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com #champion60