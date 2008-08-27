rackAID Announces Strategic Partnership with ControlScan

Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2008 -- rackAID (http://www.rackaid.com), a leading provider of managed services to small and medium-sized businesses, announced today its partnership with ControlScan (http://www.controlscan.com), an Approved Scanning Vendor (ASV) certified by the Payment Card Industry (PCI), to help its merchants meet mandatory requirements set forth by the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Council.



“ControlScan’s easy-to-use PCI compliance solutions offer the best value and service available,” said Jeff Huckaby, chief executive officer, rackAID. “This is a perfect add-on to our server management subscriptions.”



rackAID merchants will have access to ControlScan's full-service PCI solution, which includes a Self Assessment Questionnaire tool, on-demand security scanning and access to ControlScan’s merchant portal. Merchants can also take advantage of ControlScan's security certification seals, which typically help e-merchants realize an increase in online sales and a decrease in shopping cart abandonment.



“This partnership allows rackAID to complement its managed services with ControlScan's PCI compliance solutions to help their merchants comply with the standards and help protect their customers’ personal information," said Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan.



For more information about the partnership visit http://www.controlscan.com/rackaid or call 800-879-6021.



About rackAID

rackAID is a leading provider of managed services to small and medium-sized businesses with critical online operations. Through their managed services, rackAID clients see improved up time, security and reliability in their operations. rackAID specializes in managing Linux-based hosted solutions. For more information visit http://www.rackaid.com.



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

