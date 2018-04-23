Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2018 --Higher Edge Software, the company behind the blockchain based application development platform, RadJav, which enables developers with rapid development tools and resources for the creation of Apps, smart contracts, and dApps, announces today that it has completed the integration of its RadJav platform with Linux.



The Company has integrated RadJav with Linux, the most popular open source operating system in the world. As an operating system, Linux is software that sits underneath all of the other software on a computer, receiving requests from those programs and relaying these requests to the computer's hardware. In fact, many of the devices people own, such as Android phones, digital storage devices, personal video recorders, cameras, wearables, and the like, also run Linux. There's even a good chance your car is running Linux as well.



Nathanael Coonrod, founder of RadJav and Higher Edge Software, stated "Supporting a major operating system such as Linux gives developers greater access to create complete software solutions for their customers, allows them to quickly develop software for embedded devices, and enhances their ability to build secure and reliable server software, all within the RadJav platform." Mr. Coonrod further stated, "Radjav continues to democratize and streamline software development into a unified platform, and this is another big step towards supporting the developer community." RadJav's system is designed to enable the development and commercial scale use of highly secure decentralized applications, globally.



RadJav is a software development platform and next generation blockchain built for developers by developers to provide the rapid development of Apps, Dapps, and Smart Contracts for commercial enterprises on a global scale. RadJav and its XRJ utility token is a breakthrough technology based upon a unique blockchain, rapid application development platform, decentralized datacenter, and Proof of Competition network.



RadJav previously released version 1 of its platform and blockchain, which developers can download and start using today. The first version of RadJav's platform is easy for developers to connect to with just a few lines of code, having the ability to currently create native Windows and HTML5 apps that utilize the same JavaScript code, with full support for mobile apps coming soon.



