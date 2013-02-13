Radian Group & Annaly Capital Management Reports: (NYSE:RDN), (NYSE:NLY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2013 --Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) reported a net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, of $177.3 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, which included minimal net gains on investments and combined net gains from the change in fair value of derivatives and other financial instruments as well as an income tax provision of $20.5 million.



Radian Group Inc. (RDN), headquartered in Philadelphia, provides private mortgage insurance and related risk mitigation products and services to mortgage lenders nationwide through its principal operating subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc. Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a credit enhancement company in the United States.



Find out where RDN could be headed by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=RDN



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) recently reported GAAP net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 of $700.5 million or $0.70 per average common share as compared to GAAP net income of $445.6 million or $0.46 per average common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2011, and GAAP net income of $224.8 million or $0.22 per average common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2012.



NLY also announced last month that it has reached a definitive agreement with CreXus Investment Corp. to acquire for $13.00 per share in cash all the shares of CreXus that Annaly does not currently own.



Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership, management, and financing of a portfolio of investment securities.



Find out more on NLY by getting the full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=NLY



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009