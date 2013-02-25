New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2013 --Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced that on February 13, 2013, during a meeting of Radian’s Board of Directors, Ronald W. Moore informed the company of his decision to retire from the Board.



The retirement for Moore, a Director of the company since 1992, is effective upon the completion of his current term at Radian’s upcoming 2013 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Radian’s Board of Directors set Wednesday, May 15, 2013, as the date for Radian’s 2013 Annual Meeting. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, March 18, 2013, will be eligible to vote at the 2013 Annual Meeting.



Radian Group Inc. (RDN provides private mortgage insurance and related risk mitigation products and services to mortgage lenders nationwide.



Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: HST) announced results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2012.



The increase in total revenues for the fourth quarter and full year 2012 reflect the improved performance of the Company's owned hotels as comparable hotel RevPAR increased 5.8% and 6.4% for the fourth quarter and full year 2012, respectively. In addition, full year 2012 revenues benefited from the results of the ten hotels (nearly 4,000 rooms) that were acquired during 2011 and the acquisition of the Grand Hyatt Washington on July 16, 2012. These acquisitions increased revenues by an incremental $99 million for full year 2012.



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties.



