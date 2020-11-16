Radiant Expressions Dental Offers Surgical Services for Dental Implants in Pembroke Pines and Plantation, Florida

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2020 --Radiant Expressions Dental is a Florida based dental clinic staffed with trustworthy, skilled, and gentle dentists. They offer both cosmetic dental services and emergency dental care in Pembroke Pines and Davie, Florida. The wide range of services provided by Radiant Expression Dental allows them to competently care for various patients, including children, adults, and senior citizens. Over the years, they have emerged as one of the most prominent family dentistry in the region. Radiant Expressions Dental takes great pride in ensuring the optimal satisfaction of their discerning clients. Their office consistently achieves positive customer reviews that underline the dedication and caring nature of their staff members.



Radiant Expressions Dental would be the ideal stop for anyone planning to get dental implants in Pembroke Pines and Plantation, Florida. The dentists here are sincerely committed to the patients' health and well-being and always go the extra mile to make them feel comfortable on every level. These dentists first evaluate the patients' bone density, as in many cases, a buildup can be utilized to prepare the area for dental implant surgery. After this, they take the first step of the surgery to place a titanium implant into the upper or lower jawbone. This implant shall be given around four to six months to fuse with the bone, and when it is set firmly, a healing collar shall be applied to aid in proper gum healing. A couple of weeks after this, an abutment is connected to the dental implant, and the crown is attached to it. The experienced dentists belonging to Radiant Expression Dental ensure that their patients' dental implants look almost the same as real teeth.



To set up an appointment at Radiant Expressions Dental or ask any questions, people can give them a call at 954-589-0292.



About Radiant Expressions Dental

Radiant Expressions Dental is a well-established dental clinic catering to the patients belonging to Cooper City, Davie, Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Southwest Ranches, and surrounding areas.