Radio Celebrities Headed to Sema 2016

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2016 --Radio hosts Captain Bob and Arlo will be on site at the SEMA Show in November interviewing television celebrities and automotive legends for their weekly radio show, Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio. This year the duo will also be looking for new products to feature on their annual holiday gift show.



"Every year we are in search of the perfect holiday gift for any car enthusiast," says host Arlo Dillman. "Then we share those products with our audience. For 5 weeks on our radio show we interview company representatives about their products or services. At SEMA we find everything from a simple hose shield to an exotic steering wheel. I guess you could say we are our listeners' personal car gift consultants."



While at SEMA Captain Bob and Arlo will be broadcasting from SEMA booths to give listeners a chance to hear from the manufacturers, learn insider tips and tricks, and show casing new products. During the show, they will also catch up with old friends in the industry.



"It's a great place for us to meet up with many of the celebrities and company representatives that we have interviewed and since have become good friends," says Bob "Captain Bob" Trinastic.



To inquire how to schedule the Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio hosts during the SEMA Show, contact Dillman at arlo@wisconsinhotrodradio.com. Leading up to the show make sure to check out their website http://www.wisconsinhotrodradio.com and follow them on social media to keep up with their automotive adventures.



About Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio

Almost ten years ago, Arlo Dillman and Bob "Captain Bob" Trinastic were inspired to create a space for hot rod enthusiasts to find events, hear manufacturer news and become part of a community that is now worldwide. Both Dillman and Trinastic travel the country to car shows and automotive events to bring the car show experience to their listeners whether they are down the street from their studio to across the pond in London, England.



To tune into their show, visit their website, http://www.wisconsinhotrodradio.com, or check out their podcast "Hot Rod Adventures of Captain Bob and Arlo."