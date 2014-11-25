Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market - Global Industry Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2012 to 2020: Hexa Research

Felton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2014 --Industry Insights



As per the analyses of International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes 8.9 million fractures annually, resulting in a fracture every 3 seconds. Rising prevalence of target disorders such as osteoporosis pain, benign prostatic obstruction (BPO) is a high impact rendering driver for the growth of radiofrequency ablation devices market. Furthermore, lower risk of infection, lower damage to surrounding tissues, shorter hospital stay, cost effectiveness of the devices, and rising demand of minimally invasive surgeries, are the major drivers for the radiofrequency ablation devices market. Rising geriatric population base is also leading to spurred use of ablation procedures as the people of this age group are more prone to disorders related to chronic pain such as arthritis and cardiac problems such as cardiac dysrhythmia.



Technological advancements taking place in the radio frequency ablation devices market are also impacting the market growth positively. Advancements such as ergonomic hub, thermocouple sensor technology, bipolar technology, ablation procedures through needle electrodes are expected to regulate market growth during the forecast period. The key companies manufacturing radiofrequency ablation devices are Boston Scientific, Biosense Webster, Stryker Corporation, Covidien and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.



Product Insight



Key products of radiofrequency ablation devices analyzed in this study include disposable equipment, capital equipment, and reusable equipment. Disposable equipment segment includes single-use electrodes, cannulas, single-use probes and needles. Reusable equipment segment consists of probes and electrodes. Disposable equipment market emerged as the largest market in terms of revenue share in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20.0% during the forecast period. Rise in government initiatives to curb the hospital acquired diseases post surgery and the rising demand of minimally invasive surgeries is leading to the rapid growth of this segment. Increase in demand for reusable radiofrequency ablation devices is attributed to the rising demand for laparoscopic and endoscopic interventions and the cost effectiveness associated with these devices.



Application Insights



Key applications of radiofrequency ablation devices include cosmetology, gynecology, pain management, cardiology, surgical oncology, hypertension, and cardiac rhythm management. Surgical oncology segment dominated the overall radiofrequency ablation devices market in 2013 owing to increased prevalence of various types of cancers and high procedure volumes and the ease it provides to the patients in terms of recuperation after the surgery. Furthermore, the radiofrequency ablation devices for treating hypertension will grow at the highest CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period, on account of increasing R&D initiatives and increasing demand from patients as it causes no serious complication post surgery



Regional Insights



North America was the largest user of radiofrequency ablation devices in 2013. Sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high health expenditure and rising prevalence pain related problems owing to the increasing geriatric population base and unhealthy lifestyle, accounted for the growth of this region. North America was followed by Europe as the second largest region in 2013. Asia Pacific market for is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20.0% from 2014 to 2020. Rapidly improving economic conditions and implementation of government initiatives for improving healthcare infrastructure in the emerging markets of India and China contributed to the growth of this region. Hike in use of radiofrequency ablation procedures in the developing economies such as Russia, Brazil, India and China is an expected future growth opportunity for the radiofrequency ablation devices market. Presence of unmet medical needs, increasing disposable income and awareness levels among patients in these countries are expected to spur the use of minimally invasive surgeries and thus consequently lead to increased demand in these regions.



Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

2.3. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices – Market dynamics

2.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

2.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

2.4. Key Opportunities Prioritized

2.5. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices – PESTEL Analysis

2.6. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Company Market Share Analysis, 2013

Chapter 3. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Application Outlook

3.1. Surgical Oncology Volume and Revenue Estimates, 2012 – 2020

3.2. Cardiology & Cardiac Rhythm Management Volume and Revenue Estimates, 2012 – 2020

3.3. Pain Management Volume and Revenue Estimates, 2012 – 2020

3.4. Gynecology Volume and Revenue Estimates, 2012 – 2020

3.5. Hypertension Volume and Revenue Estimates, 2012 – 2020

3.6. Cosmetology Volume and Revenue Estimates, 2012 – 2020

Chapter 4. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Product Outlook

4.1. Radiofrequency ablation devices market share, by product, 2013 & 2020

4.2. Capital Equipment

4.2.1. Market Estimates, By Application, 2012 – 2020, Revenue & Volume

4.3. Reusable Equipment

4.3.1. Market Estimates, By Application, 2012 – 2020, Revenue & Volume

4.3.1.1. Reusable Radiofrequency Probes

4.3.1.2. Reusable Radiofrequency Electrodes

4.4. Disposable Equipment

4.4.1. Market Estimates, By Application, 2012 – 2020, Revenue & Volume

4.4.1.1. Disposable Radiofrequency Cannulas

4.4.1.2. Disposable Radiofrequency Needles

4.4.1.3. Disposable Radiofrequency Single-Use probes

4.4.1.4. Disposable Radiofrequency Single-Use Electrodes

Chapter 5. Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Regional Outlook

5.1. Radiofrequency ablation devices revenue share by region, 2012 & 2020

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application

5.2.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application

5.3.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application

5.4.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product

5.5. RoW

5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application

5.5.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Product

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Revenue Analysis

6.2. Product Benchmarking

6.3. Strategic Development

Chapter 7. Methodology and Scope

7.1. Research Methodology

7.2. Research Scope & Assumption

7.3. List of Data Sources



Companies analyzed in the competitive landscape

1. Accuray

2. Biosense Webster

3. Cosman Medical Inc.

4. Diros Technology Inc.

5. NeuroTherm (St. Jude Medical).

6. St. Jude Medical.

7. Stryker Corporation

8. Kimberly-Clark

9. RF Medical Co. Ltd.

10. AngioDynamics

11. Covidien

12. DFINE Inc.

13. STARmed.

14. Boston Scientific



