Radiolinx Syndication Firm to Represent Lana Reid's Groundbreaking New Radio Show "Don't Box Me In"

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2013 --Lana Reid, Los Angeles based award-winning author, coach/professional speaker and host of the uniquely inspirational/motivational talk show “Don’t Box Me In” on TalkZone Internet Radio today announced that she has partnered with RadioLinx, a veteran syndication firm, to represent her show to the advertising community.



Known for her passion in taking on a wide scope of topics that interest her (book titles range from “Survival Tips My Cat Taught Me” to “My Love Notes to a Black Man” - !), Lana’s uniquely inspirational/motivational talk show successfully debuted April 24th with the First Lady of Motown, Claudette Robinson (original member of The Miracles and former wife of Smokey Robinson), and followed up with New York City’s Dr. Dave, the unconventional medical practitioner who not only champions affordable healthcare, but who also provides free tattoo removal for individuals seeking to reform their lives (ironically being a tattooed person himself!).



“After the terrific response that we received since our launch in April, I am thrilled to partner with RadioLinx in increasing the audience of ‘Don’t Box Me In.’ I can’t wait to expand the reach of diverse listeners available through RadioLinx and their national networks and affiliates. The door is now open even wider for mavericks and thought-leaders to share their powerful stories with radio listeners across the country!”



Advertisers who want to learn more about opportunities with this groundbreaking radio show should email RadioLinx at DontBoxMeIn@Radio-Linx.com . Potential guests with extraordinary inspirational stories can contact Lana directly at 1-800-811-LANA (5262).



About Lana Reid and Don’t Box Me In:

“Don’t Box Me In” with Lana Reid is a one hour live Internet Radio program airing every Wednesday from 11AM to noon PST, on TalkZone Internet Radio . Ms. Reid speaks with regular folks (and occasional icons) from all walks of life about extra-ordinary, interesting subject matters with an inspirational message. Lana is an award-winning author, radio host and motivational speaker. http://www.talkzone.com/shows/199/dontboxmein.html



Contact Information:

Lana Reid

Lana@LanaReid.com

Phone: 1-800-811-LANA (5262)

http://www.talkzone.com/shows/199/dontboxmein.html