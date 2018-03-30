RadJav Announces New Compatibility with Electrum Wallet and Launches Electrum-XRJV1

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2018 --Higher Edge Software, the company behind the Blockchain based software development platform, RadJav, which enables developers with rapid development tools and resources for the creation of Apps, smart contracts, and dApps. The Company announces today that it has completed the development of its Electrum wallet, which integrates with the RadJav platform.



The Company has created a RadJav enabled version of Electrum, called Electrum-XRJV1. With it, users can access their XRJ tokens without having to download RadJav's entire Blockchain.



Electrum is one of the most versatile, secure and robust wallet platforms in existence with multi-platform access across mobile, desktop, and command line interfaces, has multisig capabilities, supports two-factor authentication, and has proof checking that verifies all transactions in your history using SPV. Electrum also supports cold storage giving users the ability to keep their private keys offline and go online with a watching-only wallet. In addition, Electrum is integrated with major hardware wallets Ledger, Trezor and KeepKey.



Nathanael Coonrod, founder of RadJav and Higher Edge Software, commented "By utilizing an industry standard wallet that everyone is familiar with, we can bring RadJav to a much wider audience, including non-developers. This wallet doesn't take up much of the user's computer resources and is highly secure." Mr. Coonrod further stated, "Radjav continues to integrate with cutting edge development tools and resources, and this is another major step in support of our growing community." RadJav's system is designed to enable the development and commercial scale use of highly secure decentralized applications, globally.



About RadJav

RadJav is a software development platform and next generation blockchain built for developers by developers to provide the rapid development of Apps, Dapps, and Smart Contracts for commercial enterprises on a global scale. RadJav and its XRJ utility token is a breakthrough technology based upon a unique blockchain, rapid application development platform, decentralized datacenter, and Proof of Competition network.



RadJav previously released version 1 of its platform and blockchain, which developers can download and start using today. The first version of RadJav's platform is easy for developers to connect to with just a few lines of code, having the ability to currently create native Windows and HTML5 apps that utilize the same JavaScript code, with full support for mobile apps coming soon.



