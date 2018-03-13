RadJav Announces New Development Capabilities with TypeScript Integration

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2018 --Higher Edge Software, the company behind the software development platform, RadJav, is building a next generation Blockchain based platform for rapid application development (RAD), smart contracts, and Dapps. RadJav's system is designed to support the development and commercial scale use of highly secure decentralized applications, globally.



Radjav is expanding its capabilities and continues to integrate with cutting edge development tools to provide wide ranging extensibility across major device platforms and operating systems in support of its global expansion and use among a growing community. RadJav announces that it has completed the integration of TypeScript, which is a scripting language by Microsoft.



TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript which primarily provides optional static typing, classes and interfaces. One of the big benefits is to enable integrated development environments (IDEs) to provide a richer environment for spotting common errors as you type the code. TypeScript provides a robust development tool that is both highly productive and supports best practices like static checking and code refactoring when developing large JavaScript applications.



Nathanael Coonrod, founder of RadJav and Higher Edge Software, commented "TypeScript is great for creating scallable and optimized JavaScript code that can port from platform to platform. Additionally, it helps developers use popular IDEs to help code their projects, and we want to ensure that developing with RadJav is as smooth and efficient as possible. This will enable developers to spend more time coding and less time debugging."



About RadJav

RadJav is a software development platform and next generation Blockchain built for developers by developers to provide the rapid development of Apps, Dapps, and Smart Contracts for commercial enterprises on a global scale. RadJav and its XRJ utility token is a breakthrough technology based upon a unique Blockchain, rapid application development platform, decentralized data center, and Proof of Competition network.



RadJav previously released version 1 of its platform and Blockchain, which developers can download and start using today. The first version of RadJav's platform is easy for developers to connect to with just a few lines of code, having the ability to currently create native Windows and HTML5 apps that utilize the same JavaScript code, with full support for mobile apps coming soon.



#RadJav #XRJ #ProofOfCompetition #ProofOfWork #BetterThanBitcoin #RapidApplicationDevelopment #DecentralizedDatacenter #NewBlockchain



Contact Us:

- Website: https://radjav.com/

- Slack: https://radjav.slack.com/

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radjavxrj/

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/radjavxrj

- Medium: https://medium.com/@RadJavXRJ

- Telegram: https://t.me/radjav

- Bitcoin Talk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2198074.0



Please note that this not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any tokens, crypto currencies or any securities of any kind, and the information provided herein should not be construed as financial, tax or investment advice at any time. The information provided herein is meant for discussion purposes only and is subject to change at any time without notice. Mentions and references to any trademarked products or services are held by their respective owners. "RadJav", "Proof Of Competition" and "XRJ" are Service Marks of Higher Edge Software, LLC.