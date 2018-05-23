Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2018 --Higher Edge Software, the company behind the Blockchain based software development platform, RadJav, which enables developers with rapid development tools and resources for the creation of Apps, smart contracts, and dApps, announces today that it has completed the integration with of a new cryptography library leveraging OpenSSL.



The Company has integrated the RadJav platform with OpenSSL, one of the leading sever security methodologies in the world, estimated to run over 50% of all web servers. OpenSSL is a robust, commercial-grade, and full featured toolkit for the Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocols. It's also a general-purpose cryptography library used for generating RSA private keys and Certificate Signing Requests (CSR's), checksums, managing certificates and performing encryption/decryption.



"Our flexible cryptography library is now accessible to RadJav developers," stated Nathanael Coonrod, founder of RadJav and Higher Edge Software. Mr. Coonrod further stated "we're utilizing OpenSSL which allows for military grade encryption for creating the most secure applications. As we continue to build one of the most robust and unified development platforms for blockchain applications, publishing our cryptography library and embracing a major standard such as OpenSSL was a natural step in our progression."



Supported by major companies such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft, OpenSSL is a software library for applications that secure communications over computer networks against eavesdropping or need to identify the party at the other end.



About RadJav

RadJav is a software development platform and next generation blockchain built for developers by developers to provide the rapid development of Apps, Dapps, and Smart Contracts for commercial enterprises on a global scale. RadJav and its XRJ utility token is a breakthrough technology based upon a unique blockchain, rapid application development platform, decentralized datacenter, and Proof of Competition network.



RadJav's current version of its platform and blockchain can be downloaded and used today to start building applications. Using just a few lines of code, developers have the ability to create native Windows and HTML5 apps that utilize the same JavaScript code, with full support for mobile apps coming soon. RadJav is also compatible with Linux, the Electrum Wallet, HTTP Servers, WebSockets, as well as TypeScript. RadJav's platform is designed to enable the development and commercial scale use of highly secure decentralized applications on all mainstream devices and operating systems, globally.



#RadJav #XRJ #ProofOfCompetition #ProofOfWork #BetterThanBitcoin #RapidApplicationDevelopment #DecentralizedDatacenter #ElectrumWallet #OpenSSL #TypeScriptCoding #Cryptography



Contact Us:

- Website: https://radjav.com/

- Slack: https://radjav.slack.com/

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radjavxrj/

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/radjavxrj

- Medium: https://medium.com/@RadJavXRJ

- Telegram: https://t.me/radjav

- Bitcoin Talk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2198074.0



Please note that this not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any tokens, crypto currencies or any securities of any kind, and the information provided herein should not be construed as financial, tax or investment advice at any time. The information provided herein is meant for discussion purposes only and is subject to change at any time without notice. Mentions and references to any trademarked products or services are held by their respective owners. "RadJav", "Proof Of Competition" and "XRJ" are Service Marks of Higher Edge Software, LLC.