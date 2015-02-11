Rafal Krzywicki Launches Pro Decor in Hampshire via New Website

Winchester, Hampshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2015 --Pro Decor, a company owned by Rafal Krzywicki, have offically launched and their services now on offer in the Area. Pro Decor covers Hampshire and the surrounding area including Botley, Warsash, Fareham, Winchester, Portswood, Hythe, Fawley, Romsey, West Wellow, Woolston, Nursling, Fair Oak, Eastleigh, and Park Gate. For clients who want to have an idea on their pricing range, a quick quote may be easily requested through the website's "Need a quick quote?" link.



The services Pro Decor Hampshire offers are classified into two, interior and exterior services. Interior services includes painting of walls, ceilings and woodwork, varnishing and staining of woodwork, paper stripping, wallpaper and lining paper hanging while exterior services covers exterior painting, soft landscaping, gardening and garden maintenance. Services offered are open for domestic clients as well as commercial ones.



The homepage has all the details about the company and the quality of work they are doing. At the top of the home page are three links – the first button will dial straight to the company's contact number through Skype, clicking the second button will prompt an e-mail form and the last button will show a Google Map of the company's location at 28 Thurmond Road, Winchester, S0224DE. The Projects page has a collection of images taken from decorating jobs done on previous clients. On the same page, users may check out the testimonials from Pro Decor Hampshire's previous clients. Future clients also have the option to add their testimony after getting a service done by the company. At the bottom of the website is a form users can submit if they have any questions regarding the services.



Pro Decor Hampshire is a UK-based company that offers extensive decorating services from interior to exterior services. They are catering to areas covered by Hampshire and other surrounding areas. It is owned and managed by Rafal Krzywicki. The company may be contacted through phone 07522 951322 or e-mail at webmaster@pdpaintersanddecoratorssouthampton.co.uk. The business address is located at 28 Thurmond Road, Winchester, S0224DE.