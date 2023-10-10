Rafool, LLC: Experienced Miami Divorce Attorneys Provide the Legal and Financial Protection

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2023 --The team at Rafool, LLC understands that the financial aspect of divorce is a major concern for clients. That's why they are dedicated to helping clients obtain fair decisions on alimony and spousal support. To be granted alimony in Florida, a judge must recognize a need on the part of the recipient spouse and an ability to pay on the part of the providing spouse. A number of factors play into whether and how much alimony is granted, including the length of the marriage and each spouse's financial resources and earning capacity. The Miami divorce attorneys at Rafool, LLC will investigate a client's situation thoroughly and provide guidance on their chances of receiving alimony.



Rafool, LLC also provides conciliatory services to couples who wish to dissolve their marriage without litigation. With the help of their legal team, couples can dissolve their marriage with less emotion and more efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Rafool, LLC can help clients negotiate a settlement and obtain a fair distribution of marital property and home.



The Miami FL divorce attorneys at Rafool, LLC also provide assistance to those seeking to terminate their marriage through annulment. Civil annulment differs from annulment granted by religious authorities, as it ends a marriage but legally returns both parties to the position as if no marriage had ever existed. Rafool, LLC can assist clients in filing for an annulment and presenting their case before the court.



No matter what direction a client's marriage dissolution takes, the experienced Miami divorce attorneys at Rafool, LLC will be there to provide the protection and guidance they need. With the help of Rafool, LLC, clients can navigate their divorce with confidence and peace of mind. For more information about the firm and their services, please visit their website at rafool.com.



About Rafool, LLC

Rafool, LLC is a Florida-based team of family law and litigation attorneys providing Florida with legal solutions during divorce, separation, familial issues, and more. The has received accolades including South Florida Top Rated Lawyers, 10 Best Attorney Client Satisfaction, Florida Trend's Florida Legal Elite The National Advocates Top 100 Lawyers and more.