RailsCarma's Holding Company, Carmatec Among Contract IQ's Top 10 Dallas App Developers

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2017 --ContractIQ announced its authoritative, comprehensive & unbiased top 10 list of Dallas app developers. While the companies such as Bottle Rock, Xcube Labs, Copper Mobile, ScienceSoft, Five Pack Creative, TouchTap, Unique Software Development, Seven Tablets and LevelTen Interactive have been included in this list, RailsCarma's holding company, Carmatec has also bagged a space among the top 10 app developers in the Dallas region of the US. On receiving this recognition, Carmatec along with its subsidiaries including RailsCarma, have made their mark in the list of the creme-de-la- creme of the app development market-place.



The top Dallas App Developers are selected by Contract IQ after a meticulous process of evaluating the developers based on a number of critical factors including the Website Aesthetics, Portfolio Quality, Brands Content, Navigation, Social Media, blog Content, Blog Activity, Reviews and Ratings and so on. Contract IQ claims to have been thoroughly evaluating app development companies from around the world and according to them, only the genuinely good ones manage to secure a place in this list.



In an interview with Contract IQ after Dallas top 10 app developers list was announced, the CEO, Mr. Aromal Rajagopal discussed at length about topics ranging from Carmatec's growth story, the challenges and opportunities it came across along the way, the future prospects of mobile apps and the upcoming tech trends such as bots, Artificial Intelligence and cloud and so on. Contract IQ has recently published the excerpts of this interview on their blog.



Read the excerpts here.



About RailsCarma

RailsCarma specializes at crafting solutions for entrepreneurs, large organizations, agencies and start-ups. With these solutions that blend together the ingenuous expertise, system prowess, and cloud compatibility, RailsCarma endeavors to maximize the profits that their clients educe from their IT investment. As an industry veteran, RailsCarma has been implementing Ruby on Rails right from its nascent stages for development, training, deploying and contributing back to the Rails Community.



About Carmatec

An ISO 9001:2008 certified provider of digital solutions, Carmatec is the holding company of RailsCarma and has been working with enterprises of all sizes since the year 2003. With the launch of Carmatec Inc to closely understand the business needs of its international clientele, they have successfully fostered stronger client relationships. While their expert consultants hold years of experience at providing effective business solutions, the vast technical experience of the developers brings these projects to life. Their wide-ranged service offerings include Digital Marketing, Design and Development of Web and Mobile Applications, IT Infrastructure, Cloud Computing and Managed Services for hosting Companies and Datacenters. With the teams spread across the globe, Carmatec strives to bring together the best in breadth and depth of technologies, global sourcing ability and local presence to add value to the client businesses.



About ContractIQ

Contract IQ is a platform that serves as a showcase for the work of mobile solution providers. Amidst endless data available about the players in the app development market promoting themselves across the web, there is only little insight available into assessing their standard based on their work, performance and key industry parameters. ContractIQ resolved this problem by offering up to date business insights based on their work and standard industry parameters to assess them. Over the past 4+ years, ContractIQ has grown into a hand-curated elite network of companies that are trusted in the mobile app development market. The network is now open for hundreds of mobile solutions providers to showcase their work.