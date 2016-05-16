Rain Plays a Major Part in the BP MS 150's Schedule - Again

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --The BP MS 150 is a two-day fundraising bike ride organized by the National MS Society. The ride is the largest event of its kind in North America with 13,000 cyclists, 3,500 volunteers and countless spectators along the route and at the finish line in Austin. The 2015 BP MS 150 had a record breaking year raising $20.3 million dollars, bringing hope to many who are living with multiple sclerosis.



In typical Texas fashion, expected torrential downpours on Sunday shortened the ride to a 1-day event. Team MRE rode 100 miles from the Kirkwood Exit and I10 in Houston to the Lagrange Fair Grounds. "The real work that goes into this event happens well before and well after we get on those bikes," says MRE Vice President Shane Merz, "the doctors and researchers working to find a cure, as well as the dollars being raised to support these endeavors is what really counts." MRE Consulting out of Houston, TX has been an active participant in the ride for 14 years and has raised more than $1.3M.



The weather on the day of the ride was spectacular with a heavy tail wind most of the day, and just a little bit of sunshine to be enjoyed as the riders refueled for lunch in Belleville. Team MRE had over 45 Riders this year which included everyone from partners, directors, consultants, and analysts, as well as clients, spouses, family, and friends. "Even with the shortened ride, this was such a great event to take part in," says MRE Director and rider, Becky Galli, "a special thanks to MRE's support crew who made it easy to just focus on the ride as everything else from lunch to the post-ride massages were already taken care of."



This level of planning and dedication is not uncommon for MRE in its day-to-day business activities. "MRE will bring high-energy delivery capabilities to your project with the same level of dedication demonstrated in MRE's support for the BP MS150!" says Merz.



About MRE Consulting

MRE Consulting is a dynamic professional services firm that utilizes highly trained and experienced engineers and management professionals. Based in Houston, MRE delivers business solutions, services, and staffing to a range of industries. MRE's core capabilities include infrastructure technology management and commodities trading and risk management.



Please visit mre-consulting.com to learn more.