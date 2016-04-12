Rainguard International Partners with American Builder TV and Host Brian Gurry

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Claude Florent, CEO of Rainguard International® and American Builder TV Host Brian Gurry have entered into an exclusive multi-year agreement focused on bringing products manufactured by Rainguard through media, distribution partnerships, licensing, etc. The goal of this partnership is to help people make the right choice in what they use as well as provide a 360-degree view including product performance, impact on the environment, impact on the person applying the product, and the reduction of land fill waste. In fact, most Rainguard products result in zero waste.



Brian Gurry, TV Host of American Builder, has won five Emmy's through a series of shows such as Bid and Destroy (airing nationally on National Geographic Channel) and the American Builder show (on TuffTV). Brian is the national spokesperson for Anderson Renewal windows and has a proven track record of developing national brands in the construction market. Using his powerful influence to reach a national television audience, he builds awareness with consumers, contractors, engineers and architects – effectively helping them cut through the misinformation that is pervasive in the industry. This multi-million dollar partnership with Brian Gurry and his American Builder production team closes the loop on brand awareness for Rainguard.



"Rainguard is years ahead of the competition in both product quality and innovative applications. As an environmental steward, Rainguard has worked hard to drastically reduce both the carbon footprint and landfill waste with its products to levels significantly below industry standards. "What's exciting about the company is the determination of management to improve the life of people and still produce a far superior product", said Brian Gurry.



"Having great products is the first step, but products need the support of this great brand messaging and Brian is on the forefront of this effort. He has served the construction industry in countless ways and is now sharing his expertise and knowledge with the public using Rainguard's innovative line of products", said Claude Florent.



Rainguard products are sold both directly and through a network of construction supply distributors and retailers, including: Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, Sherwin-Williams, HD Supply, White Cap, Dunn-Edwards, Vista Paint, PPG Paints, Ebay, Orchard Supply, Lowes, AllPro and many more that span over 8,000 locations nationwide.



Rainguard’s Marketing Director Russell Fowler adds strong support to this messaging effort of Brian Gurry. Utilizing cutting edge strategies in Content marketing, SEO, PPC, and Social Media together offer a solid marketing funnel to help increase the bottom line. “Rainguard’s socially responsible, green leadership of superior quality products that truly make life easier, will be welcomed as the new household name in the coatings industry”, said Russell.



About Rainguard International

Since 1969, Rainguard International has been a family-run manufacturer of products designed to "wrap" the exterior of buildings and structures. This focus has allowed them to provide coating solutions for projects throughout the world . . . ranging from Walmart structures, to large infrastructure facilities, to the Athens Olympics, Stadiums, Airports, Highways, as well as multi-family and single-family residences. They have developed scientifically proven formulations for both horizontal and vertical surface applications, including an extensive line of masonry water repellents and sealers, masonry stains, and graffiti protective coating products.



www.rainguard.com

949-515-8800