Rainguard Releases Brick Sealer

Rainguard International® is proud to announce a new premium product launch, Brick Sealer. Specifically formulated for brick surfaces, Brick Sealer is available online only on Rainguard.com, Amazon, and Houzz and Hubba. Brick Sealer comes in newly designed quart bottles in concentrates, which make both two and five gallons when simply mixed with water. It is also available in Ready-To-Use; 16oz for small projects as well as one gallon and five gallon containers for larger projects. Brick Sealer is 3P certified, 100% Eco-Friendly and safe for People, Pets and Plants: Lifeform Approved.



Although bricks are strong and durable, water can slowly deteriorate them. Brick is extremely porous, so it can absorb water like a sponge, leaving brick that cracks and crumbles over time. To help combat this damage to brick, Rainguard created a new and unique premium product – Brick Sealer – that is designed to seal and protect bricks. Specifically designed for brick surface sealing, Brick Sealer uses Micro-Lok technology, an exclusive ingredient found in all of Rainguard's water repellent systems. Additionally, it contains a proprietary blend of Silane Siloxanes which helps create a deep penetrating, non-film forming, chemically reactive water repellent. The product contains no silicone oil, paraffin wax, or urethanes. Brick Sealer can be applied to brick walls, chimneys, and interior brick surfaces leaving in its wake a tough, durable, natural looking finish. Brick Sealer protects mortar from moisture damage and prevents damage from wind driven rain.



Benefits and features include:



- Penetrates deep – perfect for use on sidewalks, driveways and garages

- Prevents growth of mold and mildew

- Stain resistant to oil, gas and anti-freeze

- Great winterizing agent – protects concrete from icing and salt infiltration

- Easy to use – same day, one coat application

- Apply in cold weather down to 40°F or 4.45 °C

- Easy clean up – simple rinse with soap and water

- Low VOC and low odor – will not harm people, pets, or plants

- Protects your investment with a TEN YEAR satisfaction guarantee



About Rainguard International

Since 1969, Rainguard International has been a family-run manufacturer of products designed to "wrap" the exterior of buildings and structures. This focus has allowed them to provide coating solutions for projects throughout the world ... ranging from Walmart structures, to large infrastructure facilities, to the Athens Olympics, Stadiums, Airports, Highways, as well as multi-family and single-family residences. They have developed scientifically proven formulations for both horizontal and vertical surface applications, including an extensive line of masonry water repellents and sealers, masonry stains, and graffiti protective coating products.



Rainguard products are sold both directly and through a network of construction supply distributors and retailers, including: Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, HD Supply, White Cap, Dunn-Edwards, Vista Paint, PPG Paints, Ebay, Orchard Supply, Lowes, AllPro and many more that span over 8,000 locations nationwide.



