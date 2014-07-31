Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --Most people associate digestion with the stomach and intestines, but Raintree Dental, the leader of health-focused dentistry in North Scottsdale, Arizona, is here to remind individuals that the digestive system actually begins in the mouth!



Human teeth play an important role in preparing food to enter the stomach for the main part of the digestive process. They are spaced, designed and shaped perfectly for this function.



Teeth come in several types, each of which is geared toward chewing a certain kind of food to prepare it for swallowing and digestion. Incisors are square and sharp-edged. They are primarily used for biting into food, while the long, sharp canines tear it. The bicuspids are flat to mash and grind food as you chew. The molars have points and grooves that make them efficient at vigorous chewing. If a person is missing any teeth, this will impact their ability to chew and digest food as designed.



Tooth loss affects digestion because people with missing teeth are unable to chew their food

properly. This can be corrected with bridges or implants to fill in the gaps or dentures to replace

an entire mouthful of missing teeth.



Raintree Dentals 3D technology allows them to confirm within a matter of minutes whether a patient is a candidate for dental implants.



