Raintree Dental Celebrates National Smile Month by Reminding Patients About the Importance of Using Fluoride

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2014 --In life there are many reasons to smile: having healthy teeth and gums are just two. Raintree Dental, the leader of health-focused dentistry in North Scottsdale, Arizona, is committed to healthy smiles, especially during the month of June, which is National Smile Month. Originally started in the UK, National Smile Month is an oral health campaign which focuses on educating the public about the importance of having healthy teeth and gums. National Smile Month is founded on three main guiding principles to achieve a vibrant and glowing smile. They are:



-Brushing the teeth for two minutes twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste

-Cutting down on how often sugary foods and drinks are consumed

-Visiting the dentist regularly, as often as they recommend



Raintree Dental is celebrating National Smile Month by reminding patients about the value of using fluoride topically to prevent cavities and minimize root sensitivity. As an essential mineral, fluoride helps protect teeth by strengthening them against acid attacks from plaque bacteria and sugars in the mouth, which weaken teeth’s enamel layer overtime. Fluoride acts to reverse early decay and prevent it from progressing. Fluoride is especially important for children under 6 years old who are still developing their teeth as it makes the teeth more resistant to acid formations and demineralization.



Young or old, Raintree Dental encourages patients to make fluoride use a daily habit and protect their pearly whites all year long, not just during National Smile Month.



About Raintree Dental

Raintree Dental is the leader of health-focused dentistry in North Scottsdale, Arizona. They blend art and science to achieve beautiful results with restorative and cosmetic dentistry, focusing on prevention and health management. They are committed to making every patient’s visit a positive and healthy experience. Every appointment with Raintree Dental is a step toward a healthier, more vibrant smile.



Raintree Dental

9304 E Raintree Dr #130

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 551-9900

raintreedental.com