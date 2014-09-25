Raintree Dental Employee Honored with the Phoenix Business Journal's Healthcare Hero Award

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2014 --Muneeza Khan, RDH, a laser certified, dental hygienist at Raintree Dental, was recently honored with the Phoenix Business Journal’s 2014 Health Care Heroes award, which celebrates the “unsung heroes of the Valley’s health care community.”



Khan was one of twenty-six health care providers recognized for their dedication, passion and hard work. In particular, Khan’s frank discussions about oral health and overall health inspired at least three patients to quit smoking.



Through her work, she learned about the dangers of chewing tobacco and smoking. Both her father and her husband died of lung cancer and were smokers. Since then, she’s made it her mission to educate her patients about the connection between oral health and the rest of the body.



“I’m humbled to receive the hero award, but the real heroes are the ones who made changes in lives and changes in their loved ones,” said Khan.



