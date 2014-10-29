Raintree Dental of Scottsdale Reminds the Public to Focus on Dental Hygiene

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --National Dental Hygiene month may be over, but Raintree Dental is reminding the public that dental hygiene is an investment in overall health. Dental health goes beyond the mouth, affecting the body in many ways.



Heart Health - Gum disease can lead to heart disease. Healthy gums, healthy heart!

Diabetes - Inflammation in the mouth including the gums can hurt the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar.

Pregnancy - Gum disease can lead to premature birth and problems during fetal development.



Routine check-ups and at-home dental care in between those appointments are crucial. It’s important not to skip annual exams. Teeth cleanings should be scheduled at least once a year, depending on a dentist’s recommendation.



To schedule a dental check-up, call Raintree Dental. It’s an investment for the future!



About Raintree Dental

Raintree Dental is the leader of health-focused dentistry in North Scottsdale, Arizona. They blend art and science to achieve beautiful results with restorative and cosmetic dentistry focusing on prevention and health management. They are committed to making every patient’s visit a positive and healthy experience. Every appointment with Raintree Dental is a step towards a healthier, more vibrant smile.



Raintree Dental

9304 E Raintree Dr #130

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 551-9900

raintreedental.com