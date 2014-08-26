Raintree Dental's Dr. Koerperick Named a 2014 Top Dentist by PHOENIX Magazine

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --Raintree Dental is pleased to announce that their very own Dr. Koerperick was recently named a 2014 Top Dentist by PHOENIX Magazine.



Dr. Koerperick was one of 171 dentists chosen for this prestigious honor. All practitioners that were chosen were peer-selected, meaning that they were deemed the best of the best strictly by those in their industry. PHOENIX magazine made the selection by mailing 1,600 surveys to random dentists throughout the Valley, with instructions to name three dentists whom they considered the best in nine different specialties. Votes were then tallied and the winners were notified.



As a family and cosmetic dentist, Dr. Koerperick believes in the power of education, both for himself and for his patients. He takes pride in staying up-to-date on the latest tools and technology in dental health and makes it a point to educate his patients about proper dental care.



For more information about Dr. Koerperick or to schedule an appointment, please call 480-551-9900.



About Raintree Dental

Raintree Dental is the leader of health-focused dentistry in North Scottsdale, Arizona. They blend art and science to achieve beautiful results with restorative and cosmetic dentistry focusing on prevention and health management. They are committed to making every patient’s visit a positive and healthy experience. Every appointment with Raintree Dental is a step towards a healthier, more vibrant smile.



Raintree Dental

9304 E Raintree Dr #130

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-551-9900

http://www.raintreedental.com